Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan: results to be summed up within 20 days

The results of the elections to the Milli Majlis will be summed up by the Central Election Commission no later than 20 days from the day of voting, which took place yesterday.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan will have to sum up the results of the parliamentary elections held yesterday within 20 days, the Calendar Plan of the elections to the Milli Majlis states.

According to the document, this stage must be completed no later than within 20 days, with the countdown starting from the day of voting. Accordingly, the commission has to draw up a protocol on the election results until September 22.

Then, within 24 hours after the protocol is drawn up, the CEC submits to the Constitutional Court the documents that are necessary for the body to approve the results and outcomes of the elections.

The Constitutional Court has 10 days to check the documents, after which the results will be approved. If necessary, the time for verification can be prolonged.