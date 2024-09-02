Peskov confirms Türkiye’s interest in BRICS

2 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara is interested in the possibility of becoming a member of BRICS, the press secretary of the Russian president said, commenting on the news about Türkiye’s application to BRICS.

Türkiye wants to join BRICS, press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, Türkiye is indeed showing interest in joining BRICS. The authorities have been saying so for a long time,"

– the Kremlin spokesman said, answering a question about the veracity of Western media reports citing its own sources, that Ankara had already submitted an application to join the organization.