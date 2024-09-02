Turkish president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

2 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan phoned to Ilham Aliyev. The Turkish President congratulated his colleague on the victory of the ruling party in the parliamentary elections.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on the phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the press service of Erdoğan's office reported.

The head of the Turkish Republic congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on the victory of the ruling Yeni Azərbaycan party in the recent parliamentary elections.

Erdoğan noted that the election results indicate the trust of the people of Azerbaijan in Ilham Aliyev and the ruling party’s work. He added that the elections were held in a democratic way.

In addition, the Turkish President also highlighted the fact that the parliamentary elections were for the first time held in the regions that were liberated after 30 years of occupation.

Yeni Azərbaycan party won 68 out of 125 seats in the country's parliament following the snap elections held on September 1.