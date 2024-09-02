CIS observers’ head meets with Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku

2 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: CIS Executive Committee

Today, a meeting was held in the capital of Azerbaijan between the head of the CIS observation mission and the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Today, a meeting between the head of the CIS Observer Mission at the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Leonid Anfimov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in Baku. The corresponding statement was distributed by the CIS Executive Committee.

It says that the subject of discussions was the early parliamentary elections that took place in Azerbaijan.

In particular, Anfimov told Bayramov about the work of the Mission within the framework of the election campaign and its stages, and named the conclusions made by the observers from the Commonwealth.

"The elections were free and democratic, and all members of the Council of Coordinators, at which we adopted the final statement of the Mission, agreed with this opinion,”

– Anfimov said.