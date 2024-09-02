Over 5 mln Russians vacationed abroad in summer 2024

2 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This summer, over 5 mln Russians vacationed abroad, ATOR reports. The main destinations were Türkiye, Abkhazia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Association, nearly 90% of all trips abroad by tourists from the Russian Federation were to Türkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Abkhazia, and Thailand.

Türkiye became the leader among tourist destinations preferred by Russians. 2.75 mln citizens of Russia visited Türkiye, of which about 1.75 mln people visited Antalya this year.

Another most popular destination is Abkhazia, which maintained the tourist flow at last year's level. This year, Abkhazia welcomed a million of Russians. It is worth noting that 45% of tourists came as part of excursions from Kuban.