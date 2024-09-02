Russian national football team may play with Syria

2 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: social networks of the Russian national football team

Russian football players may play with the Syrians in a few months. Moscow is being considered as a venue for the match.

The Russian national football team may face the Syrian national team in a friendly match.

The game may take place in Moscow in 10 weeks. The preliminary date is November 15.

In October, Russian football players may play with the national teams of Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

In a few days, the Russian national team will play with Vietnam, and then with Thailand. The game with the Vietnamese will take place on Thursday, and with the Thais - on Saturday.