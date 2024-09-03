Azerbaijani athlete wins gold in long jump at 2024 Paralympics

3 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Paralympian Said Najafzadeh joined the fight on the fifth day of competition at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

Najafzadeh, bronze medalist of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo and world champion, won a gold medal in the long jump in the T12 category with a result of 7.27 meters.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics, also known as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and branded as Paris 2024, is the 17th Summer Paralympic Games, an international multi-sport parasports event governed by the International Paralympic Committee, being held in France on August 28-September 8.