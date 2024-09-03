Azerbaijan urges Armenia to adopt more serious stance

3 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is set to deliver a revised package of proposals to Armenia in a bid to forge a comprehensive peace agreement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić.

Bayramov recalled that Azerbaijan had presented the latest version of the peace treaty to Armenia on June 24, with Yerevan responding with its own draft 70 days later. The Azerbaijani FM emphasized that all clauses in the proposed package were of paramount importance.

"Upon examining Armenia's response, we discovered that the points previously not agreed upon by the parties were simply omitted from the text," Bayramov said.

"The Armenian side believes that this approach could resolve the issue, but they have failed to address the crucial aspects," the Azerbaijani top diplomat added, urging Yerevan to adopt a more serious stance on the matter.