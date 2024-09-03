Renovated road provides access to Georgia’s Gomismta resort

3 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Travel from Ozurgeti, the central city of the Georgian region of Guria, to Gomismta, a mountainous summer resort, is now possible in 45 minutes on a newly rehabilitated 21-km, “modern standard, comfortable and safe” road, the Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The Ozurgeti-Shemokmedi-Bzhuzhesi-Gomismta highway, spanning from km 13 to km 32.6 of the distance, is situated within the territory of Ozurgeti municipality and passes through a mountainous, uninhabited terrain from Bzhuzhesi to a visitor settlement of the mount.

The road surface and artificial structures were updated, connections to local roads, bus parking areas and passenger waiting pavilions set up, and road signs, barriers and bollards added, the body added.

The project also involved processing several landslide sections and ongoing monitoring of one section to ensure the road's compliance with established standards.

The development follows renovation of an 18-km section of the Chokhatauri-Bakhmaro highway leading to Bakhmaro, the highest alpine ski destination in Guria.

Renovation and construction of over 71 km of roads of domestic significance has been completed in the region.