Baku initiates global climate transparency platform

3 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has pulled out all the stops and brought in the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP) to the table, showing off its leadership as the chair of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The announcement was made today during the “High-level Dialogue on Climate Transparency” in Baku by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev.

"This platform will unify the worldwide community in establishing transparency about the efforts done to improve the global climate situation," Babayev said.

Babayev drove home the significance of everyone being on board with transparency goals and making sure to submit biennial transparency reports (BTR) on time to track progress.

According to him, Azerbaijan will present its biennial report BTR at COP29.

The COP29 President noted that Azerbaijan aims to enhance global participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) of the Paris Agreement. Babayev also pointed out that COP29 will keep the ball rolling by organizing workshops on BTR preparation in different regions to make sure everyone is on board.

Azerbaijan will also host a High-Level Dialogue on Global Climate Transparency on September 25, 2024, at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. in November, Baku will host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).