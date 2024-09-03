Kazakhstan to hold referendum on building NPP on October 6

3 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree setting a nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country for October 6, 2024.

The decree, published on the presidential website, orders that "a nationwide referendum be held on October 6, 2024, and the question at the referendum will be as follows: 'Do you agree to the construction of a nuclear power plant in ?'."

"Kazakhstan would hold a referendum on building an NPP on October 6. Today, I would sign the related executive order," Tokayev said.

Discussions on building an NPP in Kazakhstan have been underway for years. Public hearings on this issue have been held in different cities of the country. Nuclear sector specialists and the population are mostly in favor of the idea, but a number of public figures and environmental activists have opposed it.

The territory of the village of Ulken, Almaty region has been selected as the preferred area for the construction of a nuclear power plant.