Independent blood bank to launch at Georgian Defence Ministry

3 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An independent blood bank will be launched at the Georgian Defence Ministry to ensure access to “strategic reserves” for peacetime, emergency needs and “special situations”, the Georgia government said.

The initiative is a part of the action plan of the Government for 2024, which has been presented to the Parliament.

Its launch will require amendments to the Law on Quality and Safety for Human Blood and Blood Components.

The Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defence will manage collection, storage and administering of the blood bank.