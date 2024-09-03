Georgia's foreign agents law: voluntary registration deadline expired

3 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's First Deputy Minister of Justice Tamar Tkeshelashvili said 476 organisations had voluntarily applied for registration as groups “pursuing interests of foreign power” at the National Agency of Public Registry of the Ministry, Imedi TV reported.

She noted the deadline for voluntarily applying to the registry was passing today, adding mandatory application would be put into place for organisations after the date.

"In case of registration, organisations continue their activities as usual and they are not subject to any financial sanctions. In case of non-registration, they will be fined, but they will still continue their activities until they can pay the fines," Tkeshelashvili said.

The official emphasised compliance with the law “does not create any harm or danger” for the organisations.

The foreign agents law requires non-commercial entities and media outlets in the country to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, some non-governmental and media organisations and opposition MPs argue the law infringes on rights to personal development, privacy, and freedom of information and conflicts with Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration goals.