Azerbaijan launches direct flights to Maldives

3 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines is launching direct flights from Baku to the Maldives, marking a significant milestone in the airline's history.

This new route offers passengers a gateway to one of the most picturesque corners of the world.

AZAL's first flight from Baku to Malé, the capital of the Maldives, is scheduled for November 8th. Starting from that date, flights will be operated twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays.

This direct flight greatly reduces travel time, eliminating the inconvenience of layovers. It’s the perfect option for those who value their time and comfort.

Flight tickets can be booked on the airline's official website www.azal.az, via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.