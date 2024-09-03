Russia and Iran to finalize new comprehensive agreement soon

3 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran will finalize a comprehensive interstate agreement "in the very near future," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"In the very near future we will conclude a new interstate comprehensive partnership agreement between Russia and Iran. And this will be a symbolic step in our relations with the new Iranian leadership," Lavrov said.

According to him, Moscow has no doubt that the statements of the new Iranian president and the new foreign minister about the continuity in relations with Russia "reflect the sincere intention and attitude of the new Iranian leadership."