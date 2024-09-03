When Armenian Cabinet to review regulations on delimitation commissions?

3 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government will consider a regulation (rules of procedure) on joint work of commissions on delimitation with Azerbaijan at a meeting on September 5.

According to the information, the document envisages the organization of delimitation works and adoption of relevant documents, drawing up of delimitation map of appropriate scale, and work of expert groups.

Following the Protocol of the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed on April 19, 2024, the commissions completed the work on agreement of the Regulations on Joint Activities.

The Regulation on Joint Activity of the Commissions was signed on August 30, 2024. Presently, Azerbaijan and Armenia have initiated domestic procedures.