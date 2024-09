3 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani presidential press service

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to the Kalbajar district on September 2.

The Azerbaijani head of state laid a foundation stone for the Istisu settlement.

Later, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents of Kalbajar district.

