Erdogan to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

3 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the invitation of the Russian authorities to participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Interfax.

"The proposal was delivered to the Turkish side, Erdogan accepted it," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey are to be agreed upon.

The BRICS summit will take place in Kazan, Tatarstan, on October 22-24.