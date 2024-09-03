Baku Airport increases passenger traffic thanks to modernization

3 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January to August, Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku increased passenger traffic by 33%. During this time, the airport received more than 5 million people. During the same period in 2023, it received only 3.7 million passengers, the airport's press service said.

August was the busiest time for Baku Airport. In just one month, it transported more than 820 million passengers. This is 23% more than last year's figures. Such figures are a record for Baku airport.

The reason for the increase in passenger traffic is the development of infrastructure and the flight geography's expansion. Despite the congestion, the airport can provide passengers with comfort and convenience.