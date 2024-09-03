Moscow-Sochi flight makes emergency landing in Stavropol Krai

3 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The plane, which was flying from Moscow to Sochi, made an emergency landing at the alternate airport in Mineralnye Vody. Before that, the crew sent a distress signal, the media reported.

Flying over the Stavropol Krai, the captain of the Airbus A-321 requested a landing at the resort airport. Because of this, the plane changed course and flew to Mineralnye Vody instead of the resort in Krasnodar.

"The plane landed successfully",

Mineralnye Vody Airport said.

The probable cause was a malfunction signal, to which the pilots quickly responded.

The details of the circumstances are still being investigated.