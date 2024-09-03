Tragedy on Tbilisi railway stopped next train

3 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The train will not be able to leave Tbilisi for Batumi at five o'clock in the evening. The reason was a recent accident on the tracks, the Georgian Railway reported.

"Dear passengers, the Tbilisi-Batumi train scheduled for 17:00 has been cancelled due to a railway accident",

the Georgian Railway said.

The Georgian Railway promises that everyone will get a refund of the ticket price in full.

There is no information about the cancellation of other trains.

Let us remind you that two employees of Georgian Railways died in a tragic accident today. They were hit by a train arriving from the capital of Adjara. Everything happened between the Didube and Avchala stations. Investigation is ongoing at the scene.