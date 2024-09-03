Ruling party confirms interest of Türkiye in BRICS

3 Sep. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is interested in BRICS membership. This statement was made by the official representative of the Justice and Development Party.

Ömer Çelik emphasized that the republic would like to join the organization, but there was no specific decision at the moment.

"Our president has repeatedly spoken about the desire to join BRICS. The process is ongoing. There is no specific decision yet, when it is made, we will inform about it",

the AKP representative said

Let us remind you that the day before, Bloomberg reported that the Turkish leadership had submitted an application to BRICS.