3 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, a resident of the Kotayk region stabbed her daughter with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred in the village of Katnaghbyur on Monday, September 2.

According to the information, the 40-year-old intoxicated woman took a knife and stabbed her 18-year-old daughter with it.

The victim was taken to the hospital. An investigation is underway.