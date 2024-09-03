Russian specialist leaves Kairat after insults from club's president

3 Sep. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head coach of Kazakhstan "Kairat", Alexander Kerzhakov, left his post after an incident that occurred after the defeat from FC "Astana" (0:1), the Telegram channel of insider Ivan Karpov reports.

According to the information, after the match, the president of the club, Kairat Boranbayev, entered the locker room and began to insult the coach in front of the players, using obscene language. In particular, he reproached him for doing nothing.

After this episode, Kerzhakov announced his resignation.

Let us remind you that the information on Kerzhakov's departure from "Kairat" became known this morning. At the moment, the team occupies the first line in the championship of Kazakhstan.