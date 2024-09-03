Number of educational institutions closed due to intestinal infection in Baksan

3 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Kabardino-Balkaria, a decision was made to temporarily close five educational institutions due to mass poisoning of people, the regional prosecutor's office reports.

All institutions are located in the city of Baksan.

"Two school and two preschool organizations, as well as one college, have suspended their work",

the Kabardino-Balkarian prosecutor's office said.

The Kabardino-Balkarian prosecutor's office has organized an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, it was reported that 70 people were hospitalized in Baksan with signs of acute intestinal infection. The preliminary cause of the poisoning is poor-quality drinking water from the local water supply. A criminal case has been opened.