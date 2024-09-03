Dagestan speaks about its export potential

3 Sep. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of the Dagestan Export Support Center, Arsen Medzhidov, spoke about events held in the republic to develop export activities.

According to him, business delegations from Azerbaijan and Türkiye visited Dagestan in August.

Medzhidov said that as part of the visit of guests from Azerbaijan, a transport and logistics center was launched, and the possibilities of implementing projects in horticulture were discussed.

Local enterprises were shown to the Turkish delegation. In addition to this, the prospects for importing industrial and food products were discussed