First group of tourists from Iran visits North Caucasus

3 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first group of Iranian tourists arrived in the North Caucasus. Tourists will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Chechnya, Dagestan and North Ossetia.

"For the first time after the familiarization trip of tour operators of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the North Caucasus Federal District, 27 people arrived on a vacation tour. Airplanes have been launched since June 10, 2024. This is the result of the great joint work of the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Transport, Kavkaz.RF, colleagues from Chechnya, the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies of Iran",

the press service of Kavkaz.RF said.

A visit to Chechnya is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich history of this region, and learn more about its culture and traditions. Guests will see mountain landscapes, lakes, waterfalls, and visit architectural monuments. In Dagestan, tourists will get acquainted with traditional crafts such as wood painting and carpet making.

North Ossetia will welcome guests with its majestic mountains, picturesque valleys, and crystal clear rivers. Tourists will be able to enjoy ski resorts, visit Lake Ritsa, and explore ancient Ossetian temples and fortresses.