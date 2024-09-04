Pre-resettlement plans for Kalbajar's residential complex aired

4 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 201 families will be relocated to a residential complex being constructed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar city during the first phase.

The complex for 524 families covers a total area of 19.5 hectares.

For the first-phase relocation, six four-story buildings, each containing 27 apartments, were built. The apartments are divided into 54 two-room, 72 three-room, and 36 four-room units.

In addition, 39 two-story "townhouse"-style homes, each with three rooms, have been built within the complex.

In the second phase, 323 more families are planned to be relocated to the complex. For this, 16 additional four-story apartment buildings and 57 more two-story "townhouse" style homes will be constructed.

The complex is being kitted out with all necessary facilities for a comfortable lifestyle for the residents. Parks, recreation areas, social and service facilities, parking spaces, bicycle paths, children's playgrounds, and sports fields will be constructed, as well as landscaping and beautification work will be conducted.