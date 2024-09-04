Azerbaijan urges EU to stop interfering in its internal affairs

Azerbaijan has urged the European Union to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said.
"We call on EU's EEAS officials to realize the futility of their course of unsuccessful interference into the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and focus on internal problems of some EU member states," Hajizada said.
Earlier, European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano said the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan was devoid of competition.
"Such a subjective claim and biased political consideration by Peter Stano repeating preset negative attitude by the OSCE ODIHR towards the elections in Azerbaijan is null and void. Elections took place in complete accordance with the Constitution of the country and its national laws," Aykhan Hajizada said.