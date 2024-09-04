Azerbaijan urges EU to stop interfering in its internal affairs

4 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has urged the European Union to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said.

"We call on EU's EEAS officials to realize the futility of their course of unsuccessful interference into the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and focus on internal problems of some EU member states," Hajizada said.

Earlier, European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano said the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan was devoid of competition.