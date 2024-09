4 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Paralympian and 4-time world champion Lamiya Valiyeva clinched a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

On the sixth day of the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the Azerbaijani athlete set a new world record in the women's 100m T13 final with a time of 11.76 seconds.

At the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the Azerbaijani team won 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals.