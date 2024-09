4 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A direct air route connecting Urumqi, the capital of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with Armenia's Yerevan was inaugurated. This marks China's first direct flight to Armenia.

The service, operated by China Southern Airlines, runs every Tuesday and Saturday, with a flight duration of around five hours.

Armenia has introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, drawing many Chinese tourists on the inaugural day of the new route.