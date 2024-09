4 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia sees the Global majority's great interest in Russia, and intends to develop relations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"We are indeed seeing great interest in our country from the global majority, and we ourselves are showing interest. And we will implement these plans," Peskov said.

The Eastern Economic Forum began on September 3 and will run through September 6.