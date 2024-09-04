Georgia braces for post-election unrest

4 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed the opposition was “actively discussing a scenario” to “artificially create unrest” in the country as it geared up for the parliamentary elections on October 26.

The PM claimed the “radical opposition” had” no realistic chance” of winning the upcoming, October 26 general elections and was “already laying the groundwork to destabilise the situation afterward”.

"They have omitted the phrase ‘if Georgian Dream wins the elections’ from their rhetoric, opting instead for the narrative ‘if Georgian Dream rigs the elections’," Kobakhidze said.

The official stressed that the opposition plans to reject the election results, attack state institutions, and attempt to disrupt the country.

According to him, Georgia is fully prepared and resourced to maintain order. No provocation will succeed, and any criminal actions will be dealt with severely”, the PM warned.