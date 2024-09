4 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $280.6 million from January through June 2024.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 14.3% last year, reaching $529.4 million.

