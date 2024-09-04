Firefighters continue efforts to contain forest fire in Georgia

4 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers of the Georgian Emergency Management Service are “intensively continuing” their efforts to localise a forest fire near Akhaldaba village of Georgia’s Borjomi valley on September 4.

Four helicopters from the border police are involved in extinguishing the fire which erupted yesterday.

"Throughout the night, firefighters have persisted in their efforts to contain the fire, despite the challenging terrain that has made it difficult to bring equipment to the heart of the blaze”, the statement reads.

A total of 150 firefighters from rescue departments of Tbilisi, Samtskhe-Javakheti and Shida Kartli region, along with Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park rangers, are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Additional rangers from other territorial administrations stood ready to join the operation with firefighting equipment.

The Emergency Management Service has also established a specialised field headquarters to coordinate the efforts, while drones are used to monitor the operation.