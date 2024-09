4 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan welcomed more than 1.3 million foreign visitors from January to August, marking an increase of 30% year-on-year, according to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

In August, 245,337 tourists visited Azerbaijan, which is 23% more compared to the same month of last year.

Last month, Azerbaijan received the largest number of tourists from Russia (63,339 people), followed by Türkiye (34,174 people), and India (21,137 people).