U.S. comments on attack on American sailor in Turkey

4 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey commented on the attack on two U.S. Marines of the USS Wasp in the port of Izmir.

"We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today, and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation," the statement reads.

The Marines were assaulted by members of the Turkish Youth Union, they put a bag over the head of one Marine.

The Marines, who are from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on the USS Wasp, were taken to a hospital as a precaution, though they were uninjured and subsequently returned to the ship.

More than a dozen members of a Turkish national youth organization were taken into custody.