4 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS member states will consider Turkey's application for full membership in the association, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on September 4.

"Turkey has applied for full membership. We'll consider [this bid]," Ushakov said.

Earlier, Turkey applied to join BRICS. The issue of the association's expansion will be considered at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24, which will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.