Georgia's European integration suspended

The process of Georgia's accession to the European Union has been postponed. The organization also asks the country to stop shunning away from the values ​​of the Union.

The European Union has published a statement indicating the de facto suspension of Georgia's integration into the union, the EU Delegation to the republic informs.

"The European Union reminds that the process of Georgia's accession has been de facto suspended and calls on the authorities to return to the path of integration,”

The EU also condemned the country for the bill banning LGBT propaganda (an organization banned in Russia), which the republic's parliament adopted in the second reading.