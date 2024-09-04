Number of parking lots to double in Zheleznovodsk

4 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The number of parking lots will double in Zheleznovodsk. Next year, there will be over 400 of them.

Zheleznovodsk, one of the popular resort towns in the Stavropol Territory, continues to actively develop and improve its infrastructure for the convenience of visitors.

“In 2025, Zheleznovodsk plans to begin scheduled repairs of the central Lenin Street. As part of the current repairs, it is planned to almost double the number of parking lots,”

– the press service of the city administration informs.

One of the key aspects of improving the urban environment was increasing the number of parking lots in the city center.