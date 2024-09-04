Red Wings to connect Kaluga, Istanbul

4 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Direct air flights between Kaluga and Istanbul will be carried out starting from October.

The Red Wings planes will begin flying from St. Petersburg to Istanbul via Kaluga. Thus, there will be a direct flight to the ancient Turkish city, governor of the Kaluga region Vladislav Shapsha said.

"The Red Wings Airlines opens direct air service to Istanbul. Flights will be performed staring from October,”

- Vladislav Shapsha said.

Flights will be carried out twice a week, on Wednesday and Sunday. Passengers will be transported by Sukhoi Superjet aircraft with seating for 100 people.