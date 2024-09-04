Tourist memo to be created for Russians going to Türkiye

4 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

To ensure that the holiday of Russian citizens in Türkiye is not marred by possible difficulties, a special memo will be developed. The document will be drawn up jointly by Russia and Türkiye.

The tourist memo will help Russians on holiday in Türkiye. The Russian Federation Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova spoke about the document being prepared.

"We will prepare a very interesting document, the first in the history of ombudsmen, which is called "A Memo to a Tourist". This is true that tourists find themselves in a difficult situation without medical insurance or sufficient funds, when they do not understand how much money they need to take with them or Russian bank cards do not work in the country,”

– Moskalkova said

The ombudswoman, who is in Antalya for a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Seref Malkoch, explained that the memo, drawn up jointly by Russia and Türkiye, will help protect people on vacation from such situations. After revision, the document will be available in travel agencies and will be posted on social networks.