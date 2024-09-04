Azerbaijan relaunches production of Istisu mineral water

4 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Production of mineral water from Kalbajar has been restarted in Azerbaijan. Production in the liberated territories of the country has been resumed 30 years later.

In Azerbaijan, after a long break, the production of Istisu mineral water has been restarted in the Kalbajar district.

The relaunch of production became possible after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the revival of Kalbajar after 30 years of occupation.

The plant provides working place for 100 people, mainly residents of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts. The plant will operate in a two-shift mode.