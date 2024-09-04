State Duma considers ban on entry for migrant families

4 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian legislators are considering introducing a ban on entry with families for low-skilled migrants. According to Vyacheslav Volodin, today, they have such an opportunity due to a gap in the legislation.

Low-skilled migrants who come to Russia to earn money should leave their families in their home countries, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

According to Volodin, responsibility for all aspects of a foreign specialist’s stay in Russia should be borne by the company that invited him.

“At the same time, low-skilled personnel, migrants who come here to work, should not bring their families and relatives with them,”

– Volodin said.