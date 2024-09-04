Armenia starts discussing new Constitution

4 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tomorrow, Armenian politicians will start discussing the new Constitution, a referendum on which is planned to be held in 2027. The details were provided by the Minister of Justice.

The first meeting of the Constitutional Commission will be held in Armenia tomorrow, the head of the Ministry of Justice of the republic, Grigor Minasyan said.

According to him, the initiative of the representative of the Council of Constitutional Reforms, Daniel Ioannisyan, will be put on the agenda. The initiative proposes changes to the part of the country's basic law concerning the stable majority.

The head of the Ministry of Justice also stated that the participants of the meeting will discuss certain articles that may be subject to changes without a referendum.

According to Baku’s position, reaching a peace treaty with Armenia is impossible as long as the Armenian Constitution contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.