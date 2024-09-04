Toddler’s death on surgical table under investigation in Krasnodar

4 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A criminal case has been initiated in Krasnodar over the death of a toddler who swallowed a battery. The child died on the surgical table.

A one-and-a-half-year-old child died in one of Krasnodar hospitals. The toddler was taken to the hospital after swallowing a battery. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has initiated a criminal case over the child's death.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, a family from Yakutia was vacationing in Sochi when the child's health worsened. Doctors determined that the toddler had swallowed a battery, after which the patient was transported to the Krasnodar Children's Regional Clinical Hospital. After the foreign object was removed, the child underwent an endoscopy, which led to bleeding and the child's hospitalization in the intensive care unit. Three days later, the patient died on the surgical table.

A criminal case has been initiated over causing death by negligence.