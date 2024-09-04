Armenian servicemen shelled Azerbaijani military in Nakhchivan

4 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Positions of the Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan were shelled by Armenian military this evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

Armenian servicemen fired at Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

According to the Ministry’s message, shelling took place this evening, at nearly 19:35 local time. Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic came under fire. The shooting was carried out from small arms, Armenian units opened the fire.

"Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the specified direction,”

– the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.