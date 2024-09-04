Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani swimmer on bronze at Paralympic Games

4 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swimmer Raman Saleya won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games. The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan congratulated him on his achievement.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva posted a congratulatory message on social media in connection with the latest success of Azerbaijani athletes at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Saleya won bronze in the 100m freestyle today. This is his second medal at the current competition.

“Another victory for Raman Saleya! A bronze medal! The medals won by our athlete are a well-deserved reward for his skill, fortitude and desire to win! I sincerely congratulate the athlete and wish him new victories and achievements!”

– Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.

In total, the Azerbaijani team has won six medals at the 2024 Paralympics so far.