At least 4 killed in U.S. Georgia high school shooting

A 14-year-old boy killed two fellow students and two teachers and wounded nine others in a shooting at a Georgia high school, jolting the U.S. with the first mass campus shooting since the start of the school year.

The suspect, who had been interviewed by law enforcement last year over online threats about committing a school shooting, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, investigators said.

He was identified as Colt Gray, 14, and will be charged and tried as an adult.

The gunman, armed with an "AR platform style weapon," or semiautomatic rifle, was quickly confronted by deputies assigned to the school and that the suspect immediately got on the ground and surrendered.

Officials identified those killed as two 14-year-old students and two teachers. All nine of those hospitalized were expected to recover.