UNM party members detained in Tbilisi

5 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that Irakli Edzgveradze and Irakli Nadiradze, the members of the City Council of Tbilisi from the opposition United National Movement party, had been detained under the Administrative Offences Code.

The body noted that officers of the Central Criminal Police were carrying out their official duties in the capital Tbilisi, in particular investigative actions "related to drug-related crimes", when they were prevented from performing their duties by Edzgveradze, who had no contact with the investigative actions.

Edzgveradze has been detained under Articles 166 and 173 Articles of the Code of Administrative Offences for disobedience to the legal requests of the police and petty hooliganism.

The UNM party confirmed the detention of Edzgveradze and Nadiradze and demanded their “immediate release”.